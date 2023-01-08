George Beronich

Dec. 7, 1942 - Jan. 5, 2023

KENOSHA - George Beronich, age 80, of Kenosha, passed away at his residence on Thursday, January 5th, 2023. He was born on December 7th, 1942 in Ashland, WI, to the late Emil and Ann (Munich) Beronich. He attended Benoit Grade School and Ondossagon High School in Ashland. In 1989, he retired from American Motors in Kenosha after 15 years of employment.

He is survived by his brothers: John (Joanne) Beronich of Kenosha, Emil (Marlene) Beronich of Kenosha, and Thomas Beronich of Ashland, sister: Mary Ann Peterson of Milwaukee, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Joseph and David.

The family would like to thank all of George's wonderful friends at Cedarhurst Assisted living for their kindness. Burial services for George will be held in Ashland at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667