George C. Friedl

1942—2021

KENOSHA—George Friedl, 79, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2021 after a long illness.

Born in Kenosha, WI, on May 7, 1942, he was the son of the late Carl Friedl and Dorothea (Boostedt) Friedl.

He is survived by his sisters: Mary (Tom, Kelly, Katie, and Kris) Donovan and Jane (Todd, Mary and Alice) Jensen. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI.

