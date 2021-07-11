1923 — 2021

George H. Crow passed peacefully at the Highlands Health Center at New Castle Place in Mequon on July 3, 2021.

George was born on May 6, 1923 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Archie and Hazel Crow. He grew up on a small farm in Pleasant Prairie graduating from Kenosha High School in 1941.

Initially deferred as an essential farm worker, he worked on a farm in Dixon, Illinois. Before entering the United States Army in January 1945, George also worked for a short time at American Brass. After basic training in Arkansas and additional infantry training at Fort Ord, California, his ship departed Long Beach, California for a thirty-day voyage across the Pacific Ocean. While enroute to the Philippines, he was one of twelve men selected to become military police (MP) and was subsequently assigned to Company B, 800th MP Battalion, serving first in the Philippines followed by service as part of the occupation forces in Japan.

After World War II, George began his career as a Railway Postal Clerk in 1947, working the mail car primarily between Chicago and Minneapolis-St Paul until 1971. When the rail mail service ended, he transferred to several area postal facilities to include Milwaukee’s Parcel Post unit concluding his career with the Post Office at the Mitchell Field Air Transfer Office in 1984.