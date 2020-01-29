1932-2020

George Metallo, 87, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.

Born on March 9, 1932, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Michael and Concetta (Chiapetta) Metallo.

On June 21, 1959, he married Lois Swanson in Nebraska. She preceded him in death in May of 2014.

George served in the United States Air Force for four years until he was honorably discharged on February 20, 1961.

He was employed as a Pipefitter by American Motors until his retirement in 1988.

George was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where he was an elder. He volunteered for over 30 years on the Scout Rescue Squad; 20 of which he was the Assistant Chief. In addition, he was involved in Boy Scouts of America.

He is survived by his four children, Dennis Metallo of Elkorn,WI, Bruce (Debbie Kaarto) Metallo, Tammy (Peter) Skendziel, and Chris Daugherty all of Kenosha; seven grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer, Ashley, Kimberly, Brianna, Alison and Ryan; and one great grandchild.

George was preceded in death by his parents, wife; three sisters, Nancy, Helen, and Angie; and two brothers, Johnny and Henry.