March 24, 1933—August 18, 2022

KENOSHA—George O. Borst, 89 of Kenosha, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at The Manor of Kenosha on August 18, 2022.

He was born March 24, 1933, at home in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin the son of the late George N. Borst and Lola M. (Barnes) Borst. George always joked that he brought light into his parent’s life. That’s because the doctor contacted the electric company and had the electricity turned on for three months because there was a baby in the home.

George attended schools in Kenosha, WI and graduated from Stephenson High School, Stephenson, Michigan in 1951.

George met Lila M. Paige, the love of his life in high school. They were married July 30, 1952 and had four children. They were married 56 years until Lila’s passing in 2008.

George worked as a woodsman and fisherman with his father-in-law Edward Paige. He also worked at Simmons Mattress Factory, Warwick, Patrick Cudahy and American Motors as a Press Operator and Shear Operator. George worked at American Motors for 30 years prior to his retirement in 1988.

George enjoyed playing dart ball, golfing and sailing. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sons, George (Katherine) Borst, Edward (Laurl) Borst and Russell Borst; his grandchildren, Nathan Borst, Morgan Cucciare-Barlett, Kristy Borst, Michael Borst, Gregory Borst, Devon Borst, Jonathan Houston, Taylor Houston, Paige Borst and his fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by daughter, Vivian Borst in 2000; his in-laws Edward Paige and Ruth (Williams) Paige; his sisters, Betty Winsor Dodge, Karen Erdman and brother, Donald Borst.

Memorial services honoring George’s life will be held privately.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Manor of Kenosha and the staff at Hospice Alliance.

