× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1942-2020

George Richard Kelly, 78, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha on February 21, 1942, he was the son of the late George and Emily (Hoppe) Kelly.

On June 22, 1962, he married Kay Elaine Yoder at 1st United Methodist Church. They lived in Kenosha for most their life. In 1979, they moved to Tucson, AZ then in 1980 to San Diego, and back to Kenosha in 1981. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2013.

George was a machinist for Famco until his retirement in 2007. He was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his three sons, Richard (Dawn) Kelly of Greenfield, WI, Michael Kelly and Thomas (Helen) Kelly both of Kenosha; and two brothers, Michael Kelly of Kenosha and James (Sue) Kelly of Hartford, WI. He is further survived by many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren other family and friends.

Due to the current health crisis a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Please visit our website for updated service information.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533