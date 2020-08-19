George Vasquez

He is survived by his loving family: Desiree (Kendall Brown) Vasquez and Lita (Julio) Federico; his stepson, David (Amy Eldridge) Wertz; his brothers, Gene (Denise) Vasquez, David (Ruby) Vasquez, his sisters, Elva (William) Gervais, Angie Feely, Rosa (Pat) Hogan and Norma (Tim) Larrabee; his foster siblings, Danetta, Danny, David, Dawn, and Drew; his sister-in-law, Heidi Rivera; his grandchildren, Deaquan, Jessica, George, Kendall, Kelijah, Keiarrah, Liliana, Julio and Eliel; and his two great grandchildren.

Funeral services honoring George’s life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for George will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.