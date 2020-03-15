1945—2020

Georgianne H. Sampson, 74, of Kenosha, passed away March 8, 2020. Georgianne was born November 3, 1945 to Just Boyd and Mollie Christensen. On May 25, 1968 she married Jack Sampson at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death.

In 2012, after working for 29 years at Snap-on Tools, Georgianne retired. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha, volunteering her time to Stephen Ministries, Church Council, teaching confirmation, WELCA board president, Women of the Church and Caring Committee. She was also instrumental in the planning and serving of The Spaghetti Dinner for the Shalom Center for 25 years. Georgianne also loved her book club friends who met monthly for over 20 years, and her community of friends at Beech Pointe. She also enjoyed traveling and going to The Theatre and dinner with her daughter and granddaughter.

Georgianne is survived by her son Jay (Debbie) Sampson and her daughter Georgette (Douglas) Ball, all of Kenosha, WI. Her grandchildren Alec Sampson and Erin Ball, of Kenosha, WI and Eric Ball, USMC in Jacksonville, NC. Her brothers James (Darlene) Christensen of Spring Hill, FL, Robert (Carole) Christensen of Sun City, AZ and Ronald (Pat) Christensen of Kenosha, WI. Georgianne is also survived by her sister Tina Nighsonger and numerous nieces and nephews