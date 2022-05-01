Oct. 29, 1928—April 28, 2022

KENOSHA—Gerald “Jerry—Hawkeye” Sinnen, age 93, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home in Kenosha.

Born on October 29, 1928 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marrion (Hall) Sinnen.

On Valentine’s Day in 1953, he was united in marriage to Jean Scherer at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha.

He was a machine repairman at American Motors for 30 years. After his retirement, he worked cutting grass for Kenosha Grounds Care and for the town of Somers. He was also a lifetime farmer.

Jerry was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, a member of the Moose Lodge since 1987, past President and Treasurer of Kenosha Hunting and Fishing Club, and volunteered at the INNS program with his wife, Jean at Lord of Life Church for many years. He looked forward to hunting every year in Perkinstown, WI since 1949, never missing a season in 70 years and earning the nickname “Hawkeye”.

Jerry will be missed by his children, Wayne (Cynthia) Sinnen of Kenosha, Diane (Kurt) Schmeiser of Somers, Edward (Terry) Sinnen of Kenosha, Susie (Dean) Kelly of Darien, Donald Sinnen of Racine, and Patricia (Greg) Deuel of Racine; his twelve grandchildren; his seventeen great-grandchildren; his three great-great-grandchildren, his siblings, Marilyn (Jack) Bennett of Union Grove, Herbert (Leta) Sinnen of California.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his son, Duane (Luann) Sinnen; and his siblings, Rita (Bill) Neumiller, Robert (Arlene) Sinnen, Elaine (Ron) Finnegan, Ralph (Nora) Sinnen and Joseph (Pat) Sinnen.

Funeral services honoring Gerald’s life will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Gerald will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sarah at Hospice Alliance for the compassionate, kind, and loving care provided to Gerald. In addition, the family would also like to thank Marianne Kraus and Laurie Cooper for their amazing acts of kindness and support that were so warmly extended to Gerald and the family.

