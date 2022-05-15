 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerald "Jerry M. Greenberg

  • 0

Feb. 10, 1936—April 2, 2022

SEATTLE, WA—After a brief illness, Jerry died on April 2, 2022, in Seattle, WA, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. Born in Chicago, IL to Shirley and Gus Greenberg, he grew up in Kenosha, attended the UW Madison and served in the Army.

Jerry will be remembered for his jovial nature and love of baseball and travel. Jerry worked in the Women’s Clothing Industry in San Francisco, LA, NY and Seattle.

Jerry is survived by his longtime companion, Joan Clough; his niece Julie Larson (Tim); his former wife Margot who, along with his friends and neighbors helped him navigate living independently. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Philip Greenberg, and his sister-in-law, Donna Greenberg.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life and burial will be at a later date in Kenosha.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert