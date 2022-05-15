Gerald "Jerry M. Greenberg

Feb. 10, 1936—April 2, 2022

SEATTLE, WA—After a brief illness, Jerry died on April 2, 2022, in Seattle, WA, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. Born in Chicago, IL to Shirley and Gus Greenberg, he grew up in Kenosha, attended the UW Madison and served in the Army.

Jerry will be remembered for his jovial nature and love of baseball and travel. Jerry worked in the Women’s Clothing Industry in San Francisco, LA, NY and Seattle.

Jerry is survived by his longtime companion, Joan Clough; his niece Julie Larson (Tim); his former wife Margot who, along with his friends and neighbors helped him navigate living independently. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Philip Greenberg, and his sister-in-law, Donna Greenberg.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life and burial will be at a later date in Kenosha.