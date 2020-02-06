January 18, 1933—February 5, 2020

Gerald “Jerry” Oliver Mielke, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1933 to Ollie and Ann (Kubish) Mielke in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he lived for the rest of his life to raise a family of his own.

Jerry married Mary (Burtt) Mielke on November 22, 1952 and the couple just celebrated their 67th year of marriage. Jerry was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He worked at American Motors, now known as Chrysler for over 30 years. Jerry loved to travel to Cozumel, Mexico and was most at home while working out in his yard, spending time at his cabin up-north in Antigo with his family, or eating his favorite meal – anything his wife Mary cooked. In addition to his wife, Mary.

Jerry is survived by his three daughters, Deb (Tom) Fallon and their daughters Kate and Anna Fallon, Karen (John) Huladek and son Scott (Birgit) Collins, and Chris Royce and her daughters Alexis and Audrey Royce along with three great-grandchildren, Aspen, Robbie, and Reiss, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Dolores (Arthur) Peck and Jeanne (Robert) Komarec, and brother in law Thomas Burtt.

Visitation and a time to share memories and celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at Piasecki’s Funeral Home on 39th Ave in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenosha County Child Advocacy Center or the American Cancer Society.

