 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerald S. Rasmussen II

  • 0
Gerald S. Rasmussen II

June 23, 1975—Sept. 4, 2022

KENOSHA—Gerald “Jerry” Rasmussen II died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his residence.

Born on June 23, 1975, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Gerald S. Rasmussen and Norma (Fettes) Rasmussen.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He was then employed at Glembocki Concrete as a finisher and most recently the Brat Stop in maintenance.

Jerry loved tennis, learning to play during his annual vacations to Florida when he was young. He also loved music, especially Jimmy Buffett.

Jerry was a kind and caring soul who loved and was loved by many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Norma; his son, Vaughn; and daughter, Madalyn; the mother of his children, Stacy Delaney; his sisters: Deborah (Bill) Glembocki, Theresa (Ronald) Allen, Leah (Ty Haley); and his 1/2 brothers: Nicholas (Bailey Kehoe) Klein and Peter (Amy) Klein. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

An Open House Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Parkway Chateau/Bristol Room, 12304-75th Street, Kenosha, WI. Please use Southwest Entrance B.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Brushing your teeth every day may prevent memory loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert