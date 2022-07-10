Feb. 28, 1938—July 5, 2022

Gerald Thomas

Truskowski, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center, with his wife and children by his side.

Born on February 28, 1938, he was the son of the late Anthony and Evelyn (Marion) Truskowski. Jerry was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and earned his associates degree from College of Lake County.

On December 28, 1957, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Carol Fitzpatrick. Their union was blessed with 64 years of marriage and four children.

Jerry was an entrepreneur and a proud owner & president of Micro Finish until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Kenosha Yacht Club, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Double Duffers and was the president for Lyndhurst Court HOA.

He enjoyed life to his fullest and loved scuba diving, sailing and traveling, especially to Jamaica and the Virgin Islands with family and friends. Jerry was a passionate golfer and boasted a hole-in-one on two occasions. . . actually witnessed by his golfing buddies. In his spare time, he was a handyman extraordinaire. Jerry was very much a people person and was one of the good ones, loved by everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Truskowski; his children, Susan (Peter) Christy, Steven (Bonny) Truskowski, Sandra (Donald) Riggs and Karen (Dennis) DuChene; his grandchildren, Peter (Sara) and Thomas (Kim) Christy, Michael (Linzy), Sean (Megan) and Patrick (Erin) Truskowski, Christopher (Rachel) and Corey (Christina) Riggs, Collin and Alexandra DuChene; his 16 great grandchildren; his siblings, Tony Truskowski, Elaine Nichols and Sharon Truskowski.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Evelyn Truskowski.

Memorial services honoring Jerry’s life will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private Entombment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Neil Shepler, Dr. Anna Silenzi and the medical staff at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center for their loving care and kindness.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101