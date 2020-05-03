1942—2020

Gerald W. Kazin, age 78, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. He was born March 25, 1942 to Joseph and Margaret (nee Wiersma) Kazin in Kenosha, WI. His early life was spent in Kenosha where he graduated from Bradford High School and Kenosha Technical College. On March 16, 1963 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Kolb in Kenosha, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in Twin Lakes, Door County, Waupaca and later moved to Burlington where they have resided for the past 8 years. Gerald worked as a sheet metal journeyman for Illinois Range in Bristol. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Local Union #18. He was an avid fisherman and especially loved bass fishing. Gerald also enjoyed golfing and keeping up with Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. But, more than anything, he treasured the time he spent with family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was their number 1 fan, never missing their sporting events.