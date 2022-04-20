 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geraldine Moore

March 5, 1929—Nov. 15, 2021

Geraldine Moore, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2021.

She was born March 5, 1929 to George W. and Odessa (nee Green) Belcher in Waukegan IL.

She attended school in both Topeka, KS and Waukegan, IL.

She married Mathis “Mack” Moore, Sr. To this union, four children were born.

She is survived by her children: Veronica “Ronni” D. Tenner, Hattie Renee (Arthur) Booker; her brother James (Leola deceased) Belcher; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband (1985); son, Mathis “Debo, Mat” Moore, Jr., daughter, Tonette Moore; siblings: Dorothy (Luddman) Ricks, Thelma (Emmett) Randolph, Barbara I. (Timothy) Hayden; in-laws: Nancy (Melvin Cheeks, Sr., Morris (Wortise) Moore, Jr., Sherman (Marjorie) Moore, Sr., Walter Moore; father and mother-in-law, Morris and Mary (nee Conley) Moore, Sr.

Geraldine enjoyed her family, eating out and shopping. She will be deeply missed.

