Gerry Lee Christofferson

Aug. 27, 1949 - Nov. 15, 2022

NOVI, MI - Gerry Lee Christofferson passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, age 73.

Beloved husband of Sandra (Hall) of 50 years; loving father of: Carrie (Brandon) Root and Andrew (Valerie) Christofferson; proud grandpa of: Oliver, Elliott, Lincoln, Finn and Tyler; dear brother of: Gary (Diana) Christofferson and Karen Burden.

Gerry was born in Kenosha, WI on August 27, 1949 to the late Richard and Carol (May) Christofferson.

Survived by his beloved dog Cooper who Gerry expressed was his lifeline and kept him healthy. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Mr. Christofferson was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving during Vietnam.

He enjoyed his home at Canadian Lakes, loving the "lake" life for many summers. He was a very supportive father for his children's events and activities.

Visitation will be Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. Gerry will be interred Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Tunnels to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.