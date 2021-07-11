WILDWOOD, IL — Gertrude M. Schneider, 94 years old of Wildwood, IL passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Round Lake, IL. She was born August 26, 1926 to the late Ole and Catherine (Tainter) Skjolden in Crawford County, WI. She was a proud waitress her whole life and her last place of employment was Mathon’s Seafood Restaurant in Waukegan, IL. On March 22, 1941, Gertrude married Gale Henderson and they had seven wonderful children together before divorcing in 1965. On June 6, 1970, she married Kurt Schneider and he preceded her in death on May 31, 1998. Gertrude loved to bake, cook Sunday dinners for her family, and play scrabble. She loved her dogs – in fact, they ruled the house. Gertrude loved the Lord, adored her children and grandchildren, and had a heart of gold. She always put others before herself.