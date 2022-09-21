Gertrude M. Vaccarella

1926 - 2022

KENOSHA - Gertrude Vaccarella, 96, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

Born on January 9, 1926, in Kenosha, WI, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Alice (Geary) Genack.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for 10 years.

Gertrude was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and part of the Women of the Moose Chapter #155.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie Serpe; step-sister, Julie Carrasco; sister-in-law, Rosa; grandchildren: Lisa (Daniel) Becker and Anthony (Cindy) Serpe; and great-grandchildren: Hunter, Kaitlyn, Sophia, and Niko; and many nieces and nephews..

Along with her parents and husband, Gertrude was preceded in death by her sons, Leonard, Jr. and Michael Vaccarella; siblings, Jack, Margie, Chet, Mariam, Jim, and Scott.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private, but she will be at rest in St. George Cemetery.

A special thank you to Dr. Paukner and staff for many years of compassionate care, Aurora at home staff, the Palliative care staff, and Aurora Hospice especially Jen, Kate, Lindsey, and Candace. Thank you to all the friends and family for the continued support.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

