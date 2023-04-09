Giacomo P. Conoscenti

1931-2023

KENOSHA - Giacomo "Jack" Conoscenti, 91, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab.

Jack was born on September 16, 1931, in Chicago, the son of the late Rosario and Marie (Maggio) Conoscenti. He was educated in the schools of Des Plaines.

He was a self-employed artist for many years. His hobbies included building bronze statues, oil painting, loved animals and feeding them his own food, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends, Megan and Chuck Gundlach, Barbara Goode, and Mary Elizabeth Baars.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Carlene Conoscenti; niece, Patricia Conoscenti; and nephew, Rosario Conoscenti. Jack was preceded in death by his brothers: George and Joseph.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943