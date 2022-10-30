Giancarlo Potente

Sept. 3, 1977—Sept. 24, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Giancarlo Faletto Potente died suddenly and accidentally on September 24, 2022 in San Francisco, Ca. He was 45 years old, and in that period of time he lived a full and interesting life on his terms and subject to his rules.

Born on September 3, 1977 in Kenosha, WI, Giancarlo was the second son of E.J. and Terry Potente. He was a spirited child: precocious, hyper-verbal, and frequently oppositional. As a four-year-old, when frustrated, he would give his family (and anyone else who offended him) rapid-fire double middle fingers. When Giancarlo was five, sick of seeing a verbally abusive, adult swim teacher berating other students, he walked up behind him and pushed him into the pool.

This fearlessness and resistance in the face of authority would continue throughout his adult life. If you needed a loyal guerilla fighter, Giancarlo was your man. He never reached the point of seriously breaking the law, but he constantly flirted with disaster.

When in good form, Giancarlo would organize, entertain, and divert like few of his peers. He was an intrepid traveler, a risk taker, and a satirist. A physical specimen in his prime, could both run a respectable marathon time and bench press almost twice his weight. He was a champion wrestler, a skilled and passionate soccer player, and an expert alpine skier.

Giancarlo loved to call out hypocrisy, push limits, and challenge people’s preconceived notions of everything – comportment, success, happiness.

Ivy-league educated, Giancarlo loved history and how people worked and fit together. He worked at many jobs, briefly on Wall Street, in the family painting business, for contractors, project managers, and commercial bankers. His anti-authoritarian personality and his oppositional tendencies rendered these employment sojourns short, and later in life he worked for himself, trying his hand at importing coffee and managing and leveraging real estate.

Giancarlo could not, however, ultimately tame the Tasmanian-devil aspects of his personality. He had many relationships: friends, relatives, romantic and emotional partners. He was loyal, but on his terms, and those terms sometimes alienated the people who loved him most. Giancarlo left us too early.

He leaves behind grieving parents; and an older brother, Alex; a niece and two nephews; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all who will miss him very much.

Memorial services will be held at St. Ignatius Parish, University of San Francisco, 10:30 a.m. on Friday November 4, 2022.