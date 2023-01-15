Gilberto G. Saldana, Sr.

March 4, 1924 - Jan. 8, 2023

Gilberto "Gilbert" G. Saldana, Sr., age 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Brookside Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

Gilbert was born on March 4, 1924 in Creedmoor, TX to the late Marciana Garnica Saldana. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Austin, TX.

On February 17, 1945, he was united in marriage to Eva Banuelos Martinez in Austin, TX. Their union was blessed with 77 years of marriage and three wonderful children. In 1952, Gilbert, Eva, and his family moved to Kenosha, WI.

He was employed with American Motors/Chrysler until his retirement on March 1, of 1982. He was a member of the UAW Local 72.

Gilbert was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball and going to baseball games. He loved cheering on the Chicago Bears, the Braves and later the Milwaukee Brewers. Most of all, Gilbert found great joy in spending time with his beloved wife and family.

Gilbert will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Eva; his children, Alicia, Gilbert, Jr. (Kathy Reyna) and Robert; his grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa) and Amy (John) Truemper; his great-grandson, Connor; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his mother, Gilbert was preceded in death by his siblings Ysidro (Elida), Angelita (Pedro) Ancira, and Alfredo (Frances), and his daughter-in-law, April Saldana.

Funeral services honoring Gilbert's life will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Gilbert will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The Rosary service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookside Care Center for their compassionate care for Gilbert.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101