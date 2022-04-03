Giovannina "Jenny" Farfalla

1935-2022

KENOSHA—Giovannina Farfalla, 86, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at North Point Senior Living in Somers, WI surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Sambiase, Italy on October 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Maria Vescio.

On June 26, 1955, she married Francesco Farfalla in Italy. The following year they moved to Kenosha to make their home. After 62 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on January 1, 2018.

Jenny was a wonderful homemaker and was later employed by Quaker Industries prior to retirement. She loved making homemade pasta, cookies, and anything Italian. Jenny liked to spend time gardening and sewing.

Survivors include her children: Nick (Kim) Farfalla, Rose Farfalla, and Kathy Jeranek; grandchildren: Matthew (Chrissy) Swartz, Natalie Farfalla, Jacob Farfalla, and Peter Jeranek; and great-grandchildren: Frank Swartz and Leonardo Jeranek. She is further survived by her brother, Baptest “Buddy” (Mary Jo) Vescio; nieces and nephews from Australia, Canada & Italy; and many friends.

Aside from her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Vescio.

The family would like to thank the Hospice Alliance staff and North Point Senior Living for the compassionate care they provided Jenny.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1919 54th St., Kenosha, WI 53140 from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will take place at All Saints Mausoleum.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Giovannina’s Online Memorial Book At: