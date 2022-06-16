1935-2022

KENOSHA—Giuseppe “Joe” Lucchetta, 86, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Born in Cerisano, Provincia of Cosenza, Italy, on July 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Francesco and Rosina (Muoio) Lucchetta. While in Italy, he served as a Paratrooper in the Italian Army, and owned and operated his own car washing business in Cosenza. He moved to Kenosha in 1969.

On February 19, 1977, he married Santina Sansone in Italy.

Joe was employed at renowned florist Montpellier in France, Cardinali’s Bakery, American Brass Co., and went on to work for American Motors/Chrysler until his retirement. An entrepreneur, he ran a successful landscaping business while employed at Chrysler, and continued working after his retirement, going on to own and operate Lucchetta Family Restaurant.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and enjoyed watching sports, spending time outdoors—gardening flowers, vegetables, and caring for his lawn and trees, making homemade wine and salami, his collectable Cadillac car, and most of all – enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Santina Lucchetta; five children: Frank (Diana) Lucchetta, Rose (Jerry) Marabelli, Mary (Chris) Kauzrich, Sabrina (Gerry) Wood, and Joe (Alissa) Lucchetta; ten grandchildren: Kyra, Leah, Frank, Jacob, Jessica, Tessa, Gianna, Malena, Simona, and Sophia; four brothers: Oresto (Irene), Orlando (Olga), Domenic (Julia), and Mario (Sarina) Lucchetta; two sisters: Maria (Roger) Rey and Mirella (Pietro) Bruno; two brothers-in-law: Giuseppe and Domenico Sansone; and two sisters-in-law: Rosetta and Silvana Sansone. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Lucchetta; and a sister, Amelia Elia.

Visitation will take place on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, at 11:00 a.m. Prayers will take place at the funeral home prior at 10:15 a.m. Entombment will follow Mass at All Saints Mausoleum.

