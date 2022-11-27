Jan. 31, 1947—Nov. 24, 2022

KENOSHA—Glen Van Kammen, 75 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

He was born January 31, 1947, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Roger and Alice (Norgaard) Van Kammen. Glen attended the UW Extension and went on to UW-Oshkosh. On April 19, 1975, he married Janet Liggett at St. Mark Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI.

Glen was a talented woodworker, crafting many things for family and friends; he was also an excellent cook, gardener, and had a terrific sense of humor. He had tremendous knowledge of history including World War II and the Civil War. Glen helped many friends and family members with electrical wiring and cabinetry. He received the degree of Applied Science CIS-Microcomputer Specialist from GTC in 2005. Glen managed several restaurants, enjoyed remodeling his home, and an occasional sky diving excursion. He and Jan went whitewater rafting and hot air ballooning; they enjoyed many vacations to Colorado. He actively participated volunteering at the Kenosha Teen Task Force Kemper Center Haunted House for many years. He was employed by MacWhyte as a die reamer for 27 years before his retirement.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Janet; sister-in-law, Jeanne (Walter) Wrixton; nephew, Joe (Krystal) Wrixton; and niece, Clare (Robert) Young; great-nephews: Wyatt, Parker, and Jacob; cousins: Nancy (John) Scott, Wayne Martin, Paul (Yanna) Martin and Mike Martin; and dear friends: Dan (the late Kathy) Smith and Jan and Gary Van Strien. He will be missed by Taz and Tommy, his cats.

In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by aunts: Betty Lou Martin and Carol “Corky” Norgaard; and brother-in-law, Jeffery Liggett.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private in St. George Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

