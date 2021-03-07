1942 — 2021

Glenda N. Johnson passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Richard “Tom” Johnson.

Loving mother of Stacey (the late Tom) Van Rens and Craig (Victoria) Johnson. Proud grandmother of Samantha, Adam and Caroline. Cherished sister of Sharon (Norm)Shaughnessy, Tom (Jeanette)and Bill (Lisa) Nelson. Dear sister-in-law of Bob and Bonnie Johnson.

She is survived by other relatives and friends.

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Special thanks to the staff at Congregational Home for their devoted care, love and support.