RACINE—Glenn D. Therkelsen, age 69, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Racine, January 21, 1953, son of the late Erwin and Ruth (Nee: Christensen) Therkelsen.

Glenn was a graduate of Park High School and furthered his education receiving his degree from UW Parkside. On May 14, 1988, Glenn was united in marriage to Sue A. (Nee: Christenson / Martino).

He spent the majority of his career working in Information Technology for Chrysler, Abbott Labs and most recently retired from Hospira. He was employed by Abbott Labs for several years and last employed by Hospira in the ITdepartment. In his younger years he was an avid bowler and golfer. It was time spent with his grandchildren that he cherished most.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Sue; children: Steven Therkelsen, Michelle (David) Bruce, Joseph (Patti) Martino, William (Heather) Martino; six grandchildren: Milana, Fiona, Anthony, Adrian, Alec and Aiden; sisters: Sharon (Frank) Balestrieri, Kim (Dave) Heimerl, Teresa Therkelsen, Julie Emmons; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating Glenn’s life will be held at the funeral home on his Birthday, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Saturday, at 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you to the entire ICU staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

