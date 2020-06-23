Glenn “Rabbit” Earl Franz

1941—2020

Glenn Earl Franz “Rabbit”, age 79, of Camp Lake peacefully passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence following a courageous battle with bone cancer. He was born January 22, 1941 to Frank and Helen (nee Schmeckel) Franz in Bristol, WI. His early life was spent in Camp Lake. Following high school he served his country as a cook in the U.S. Army. On July 14, 1961 he was united in marriage to Ruth C. Jones in Harrellsville, NC. Following their marriage, they resided in Trevor, WI, then Wheatland in 1974, and in 1996 moved to Camp Lake. Ruth passed away October 17, 2011. “Rabbit” was employed as a truckdriver, putting on many miles over the 56 years of his career. In his free time, he enjoyed working on trucks, riding his motorcycle and peacefully sitting at the lake watching the boaters.