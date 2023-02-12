Jan. 21, 1934—Jan. 30, 2023

KENOSHA—Gloria J. (Thompson) Franz, age 89, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Kenosha surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born in Racine, WI on January 21, 1934, to Howard and Faye (Jossart) Thompson.

At the age of three she lost her mother, Faye and sister, May Alice in childbirth. After her mother’s passing, Gloria was raised and loved by her maternal and paternal grandmothers.

Gloria attended high school in Chicago, IL and in 1949 she married Thomas R. Franz and together they had nine children.

Gloria devoted much of her time to her loved ones, including caring for elderly relatives, and welcomed visitors to her home. Her love for her grandchildren was evident in every picture on her walls, showcasing her pride and joy in their lives. Gloria also made a positive impact on the community through her work as a crossing guard at Jane Vernon School in Kenosha.

She is survived by her children: Raymond Franz, Karen (Jim) Kautzer, Kurt (Heidi) Franz, Craig (Barb) Franz, Karl (Janet) Franz, Janet (Rick) Beasley, Joyce (Dan) Miller, Kathy Franz; grandchildren: Tracy, Amy, Cheryl, Diana, David, Michael, John, Lisa, Angela, Daniel, Michelle, Chad, Nick, Sarah and Rick. She also had many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Faye Thompson, a son, Charles Franz and granddaughter, Andrea Franz.

Services will be private.

