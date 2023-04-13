Sept. 26, 1943—April 9, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Gloria J. Laurin, age 79, of Twin Lakes, WI, died April 9, 2023. She was born on September 26, 1943. The daughter of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Sydlowski) Laurin.

During her life she served for the Village of Twin Lakes as a Trustee and attended La Salette Shrine.

Survived by her brother, Laurence Laurin; nephews: Joseph (Anita) Laurin, Jeffrey Laurin, and Jason (Heidi) Laurin; great aunt to: Daejo, Jett and Beck; cousin to, Carolann Eyre.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will be held at 2:30 PM at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago, IL.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is honored to serve the Laurin family.