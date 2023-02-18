May 14, 1958—Jan. 22, 2023

WAUKEGAN, IL—Gloria Jean Flesher of Waukegan, IL, passed away January 22, 2023. She was born May 14, 1958 in Rockford, IL. Gloria is the fifth born out of six children. Gloria grew up in the loving home of her parents William and Doris McEllen.

As a young woman growing up and graduating from high school in Rockford, IL, Gloria felt that she needed to move on to bigger and better things.

In the early 80’s Gloria moved to Florida and started her career in banking where she met new friends and really enjoyed her life. Gloria enjoyed snorkeling and catching lobsters off the coast bare handed.

Gloria moved back to Illinois in 1988 to help care for her father William. In 1997, Gloria married Timothy Flesher at Kenosha Bible Church.

After being in the banking industry for some time, Gloria took a job at Abbott Labs as a Medical Writer in 1999. She worked there for 12 years before moving to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America for six years doing the same tasks.

Gloria loved the Lord as well as spending time with family and friends. She also loved dogs, flamingos, hummingbirds, ladybugs, and butterflies.

Gloria is preceded in death by her father, William McEllen and sister, Deborah McEllen. Gloria is survived by her husband, Timothy Flesher; mother, Doris McEllen; and siblings: Kathleen Littlefield, Maureen McEllen, Brian McEllen, and Richard McEllen.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL at 1:00 p.m. Followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home.