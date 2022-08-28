Aug. 22, 1951—Aug. 20, 2022

KENOSHA—Gloria K. DeMarco, age 70, of Kenosha, died on August 20, 2022 in Madison, WI at her sister Liz’s home after a short illness with aggressive cancer. Gloria was born August 22, 1951 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha.

The third daughter born to Lillian and Frank DeMarco, Gloria’s enthusiasm and vitality demonstrated itself early as she eagerly waved and shouted hello to neighbors from her family’s porch, affectionately becoming known as the “talking machine”.

Glor attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1969. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated from Dominican University in River Forest, IL with a degree in Gerontology.

Glor waitressed in her younger years and later worked in corporate marketing at CNA Insurance in Chicago. Ultimately, she followed her true passion and began working and advocating for seniors at local nursing homes concluding her career at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, IL as Director of Activities.

Glor was a gregarious, compassionate, loving woman who rescued stray cats, made friends with a talking macaw, and made fast friends with people she just met. When at CNA, Glor commuted via Metra from Arlington Heights to Chicago. By the end of her first 45-minute train ride, she knew the Conductor’s name, his wife and son’s names, his work history and they remained friends for the rest of her commuting days – along with many other fellow commuters she became friends within their shared coach.

Glor became a second mom to her nieces and nephew, attending recitals and games, phoning every school morning to ensure a sleepy teen made it to school on time, seeing teens and their friends off to their dances, celebrating achievements and consoling disappointments with her insights and optimistic outlook that there would be a better day and a laugh to cheer it all up.

Glor was also passionate about her uptown neighborhood in Kenosha where she grew up and ultimately returned. Glor provided a kind hand to neighbors in need and was a persistent caller to the Alderman when she felt more intervention needed to occur for the betterment of the neighborhood.

Gloria is survived by her siblings: Barbara Masciangelo Miller, New York City, Liz Valeo, Madison, WI, John DeMarco, Kenosha, Bill DeMarco, Chicago; and half-sister, Carole DeMarco (Bruce) of Gig Harbor, WA; nieces: Nina Valeo (Tim Cooke) of Monona, WI, Jana Valeo of Madison, WI, Daniela Masciangelo of Brooklyn, NY and Kara (Bill Wolfsthal) Masciangelo of New York City; nephew Peter (Nicole Ann Isaacs) Valeo of Madison, WI; great-nephews: Sebastian Schiffman and Will Schiffman of Brooklyn, NY, Elliott Cooke of Monona, WI; and great-niece Olive Cooke of Monona, WI. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. and Lillian DeMarco; her partner of many years, Eddie Coy and her beloved pets Mother, Bischotine, MangiaLou, Fred, Ethel and Cosmo.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kim, Dr. Montemuro and Dr. Keith Stummer of Kenosha for their compassionate and dedicated care of Gloria; truly kind and compassionate aid, Zana, at Froedert Hospital; Agrace Hospice of Madison for their outstanding care and support for the family and for Gloria in her final week.

Donations to Agrace Hospice of Madison, WI or Safe Harbor Animal Rescue in Kenosha In Gloria’s name would be appreciated.