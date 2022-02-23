Gloria L. Sinsky

March 11, 1931 – Feb. 20, 2022

RACINE — Gloria Louise (nee Bonariva) Sinsky, age 90, passed away peacefully at All Saints Hospital on Sunday evening, February 20, 2022.

Gloria was born in Racine on March 11, 1931 to the late Peter and Rose (nee Vanoli) Bonariva. She was a 1949 graduate of Washington Park High School. On October 4, 1958 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Gloria was united in marriage with the love of her life, Frank S. Sinsky. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2013.

She was employed as an Executive Secretary with SC Johnson Wax, from where she retired. Gloria was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among her interests, Gloria was a phenomenal Italian cook, enjoyed reading and watching her game shows, shopping for a bargain on QVC, and never missed her son’s and grandsons’ sporting events. Above all, Gloria loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her daughter, Janet Sinsky; son, Peter (Lynda) Sinsky; grandsons: Ryan and Matthew Sinsky; sister, Diana Lamberton; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert Lamberton; sister-in-law, Helen (James) Checki; and by Frank’s parents, John and Anna (nee Adzima) Sinsky.

Services Celebrating Gloria’s Life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00–6:00 p.m. Private entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Gloria, memorials to the American Heart Assn. or to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

