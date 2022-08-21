 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gloria Mae (Horn) Barros

GREEN LAKE—Gloria Mae (Horn) Barros, age 93, of Green Lake, formerly of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Martha’s, Inc. in Princeton with her family at her side.

A Celebration of Life for Gloria will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Avenue.

The family will have a private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail to Gloria Barros, PO Box 115, Princeton, WI 54968.

To view Gloria’s complete obituary, please visit the funeral home’s website.

