Feb. 14, 1951—July 16, 2022

KENOSHA—Gloria Val Wilson, 71, of Kenosha passed away on July 16, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born on February 14, 1951 in Kenosha to Michael, Sr. and Ellener (Farmer) Sepulveda. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1969.

Gloria married the love of her life, Bobby Wilson, Jr. on August 21, 1975.

Gloria was employed at American Motors, Andis Corporation and Walgreens Pharmacy. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing games and all sorts of crafts. Gloria was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Community Church, where her and Bobby enjoyed attending services. Her faith in God was constant. Gloria loved deeply and greatly and more than anything else, she enjoyed her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Bobby Wilson, Jr.; her children: Wendy (Jeff) Hartnell, Jenni Wilson, Bobby Wilson III and Aaron Wilson; twelve grandchildren; seven sisters; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Heather Noel Wilson.

A Celebration of Gloria’s Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900-11th Avenue with a reception to follow. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 2:00 PM until the time of service. All of her family and friends are welcome.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 554-6533