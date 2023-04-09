Gordon J. Hebert

March 21, 1927 - March 30, 2023.

Devoted husband of Patricia; survived by his children: Mitchell, Jeffrey, Lisa, and Patrick.

Proud Army Veteran. He retired from Frost Co. as Foundry Superintendent in 1990.

He was a man of great integrity and character. Gordon was deeply devoted to his children and took a great interest in their lives. He greatly enjoyed golfing and bowling.

When the weather was nice, he loved to spend time on his patio. Gordon enjoyed travel, Hawaii three times, Las Vegas, and visiting his children who lived out of state. A man of quiet decency, he will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held at Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667