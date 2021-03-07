Grace M. Chay

Grace M. Chay, age 92, passed away on March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence M.J. Chay. She was born in An San, South Korea on March 14, 1928. She married Lawrence M.J. Chay on October 29, 1949 and was married to Lawrence for 71 years.

She was the driving force for bringing the family to the United States. She was a teacher in Korea and Lawrence was in the banking industry but she wanted more for her children. They emigrated to the United States in 1963 and began their journey towards the American dream. She was most proud of how her 3 sons achieved success in their families and careers and would often share their stories.

Grace was an excellent cook who would frequently cook for family and friends. Her signature dish was a Korean soup called duk guk which she prepared at all family get-togethers. She rarely followed a recipe since it was all made by taste and memory. She owned a restaurant in Racine in the early 80's called "House of Min Su" which was her middle name. The restaurant served Korean, Chinese and Japanese dishes. She did fusion cuisine before it became so popular now.