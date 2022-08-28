Gregg Paul Vigansky

1937 - 2022

KENOSHA - Gregg P. Vigansky, 85 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 5, 1937, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Paul H. and Agnes (Koehler) Vigansky.

Gregg attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. He later attended University of Wisconsin-Extension for three semesters before joining his family at Vigansky Appliance in 1949. At 23 he joined the National Guard and studied at the Wisconsin Military Academy to become a commissioned officer. He was one of 52 cadets that made it through the program. Following graduation, Gregg served at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. After returning to Kenosha, he resumed working at the appliance store and on July 18, 1969, he married Joyce Merrell at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Together they raised two children, Katrina and Adam.

In 1975, Gregg became president of Vigansky Appliance and was in charge of sales and delivery. Early in his career, he helped organize the Kiwanis of Western Kenosha. He was a member for over 60 years and lead many community initiatives. Gregg also served as Chairman for the local chapter of Easter Seals. He was a proud part-owner and president of the Redskins, a semi-professional football team from Kenosha, Racine, Waukegan, and Chicago. In 1992, Gregg obtained his real estate license and started with Bear Realty, later moving to Re/Max where he eventually retired.

Gregg is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Vigansky; children: Katrina (Mike) Bowen and Adam Vigansky; brother, Gerald (Helen) Vigansky; grandchildren: Gunar, Garet, Gavin, Eliyahu, Hanna, Tirzah, and Zion; nieces and nephews: Robert (Susan) Vigansky, Carol Vigansky, Sally (Scott) Heins, Dan (Donna) Vigansky, Justin Vigansky, Erick Vigansky, Alex Vigansky, Heidi (Howard) Davis, and Tina (Ken) Cone. Gregg is further survived by his sister-in-law, Diane Vigansky; and brother-in-law, Ken Merrell. He leaves behind other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Franz Vigansky; nephews: Paul Vigansky and Phil Merrell; in-laws, Alford (Winona) Merrell; and sister-in-law, Loretta Merrell.

Visitation for Gregg will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., with services commencing at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

