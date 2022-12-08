Gregory B. Larsen

Sept. 17, 1953—Nov. 2, 2022

KENOSHA—Gregory B. Larsen, age 69, of Kenosha, WI, died peacefully with hospice care on November 2, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Gilbert, AZ.

A memorial service will be held at the Anna United Methodist Church, 111 W. Monroe Street, Anna, IL on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. William D. Minor and Pastor Tim Gossett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery, Murphysboro, IL on December 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

A time of visitation will be held at the Anna United Methodist Church on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Anna United Methodist Church, the American Heart Association in the memory of Cynthia Ann (Korando) Larsen, or Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, AZ, as they provided care to him during his end of life journey.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro, IL has been entrusted with the arrangements.

