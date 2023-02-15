1952-2023

KENOSHA—Gregory Haubrich, 70, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home.

Gregory was born on October 8, 1952 in Kenosha the son of the late Elwood and Elaine (Schmidt) Haubrich. He grew up in Kenosha and attended school there. He enjoyed watching the Packer’s football games.

Surviving him are his twin brother, Gary of Milwaukee, brother, Steven of Kenosha; sisters: Beth (Tim) Smith of WA, Beverly (Mark) Becker of Tomah, Lynn Haubrich of Kenosha; and many nieces and nephews. Gregory was preceded in death by his brothers: Chuckie and El.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 5:00 PM.

