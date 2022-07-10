Gregory M. Clausen

Nov. 23, 1963 - June 28, 2022

Gregory M. Clausen, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on November 23, 1963, he was the son of Gary and Linda (Gitzlaff) Clausen.

Greg joined the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), Local 139 in 1990. He was an Operating Engineer for IUOE Local 139 until his retirement in November 2018.

From childhood and on, Greg never hesitated to lend a helping hand at the Clausen and Gitzlaff family farms located in Kenosha County. He had a lifelong passion for working with heavy machinery and fixing his trucks. When Greg wasn't keeping busy in the garage on the weekends, he enjoyed watching Nascar races. Greg will always be remembered for his strong work ethic and resilience to adversity when life presented obstacles.

He is survived by his parents, Linda Clausen, Gary (Kathy) Clausen; his children, Noelle (Jacob) Uttech and Jillian (Brandon Anderson) Clausen; his grandchildren, Lucas and Cameron Uttech; his brother, Noel (DeeAnn) Clausen; his uncle, Norman Clausen and numerous other extended family members.

Memorial services honoring Greg's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, PO Box 374, Birmingham, MI 48012-0374 https://www.clfoundation.org/giving-on-line would be appreciated by the family.

