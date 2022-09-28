Jan. 4, 1987—Sept. 21, 2022

Gregory S. Chapman, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Born in Libertyville, IL on January 4, 1987, he was the son of Leroy Chapman, Jr. and Carol Aiello. He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

Greg loved music, history, art and drawing, football, tequila, basketball and cars. His favorite things to do was to spend time with his family and dog, Roo. He would never back down from a good debate.

He is survived by his son, Ayden Chapman-Lawler; his father, Leroy (Carmen Mora) Chapman, Jr.; his mother, Carol Aiello; his stepfather, William Aiello; his siblings, Lindsey (Jordan) Walker, Shelbi Aiello, Benjamin Aiello, Leroy Chapman III, Jesse Mora and Candy (Cesar) Ibarra; his nieces, Layliany and Jazzlyn Hawj; Hazel and Everleigh Chapman; his nephews, Roman and Iliazar Ibarra; his loving grandparents, Nick (Helen) Vela, and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy (Doreen) Chapman, Sr. and Victor (Elizabeth) Aiello and his uncle, John Aiello.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 form 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Private memorial services for the family will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Birds of a Feather, 6530 Sheridan Rd., Unit 2, Kenosha, WI 53143 or to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 or to ShatterProof.org.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101