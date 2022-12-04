Gregory Simo

Born on July 25, 1955, the son of the late Paul and Adelle (Barocca) Simo. He has been a self-taught guitarist since he was just 9 years old. He attended St. Joseph and Tremper High School. Following High School, he went on to travel with his band, Therica. After traveling with his band, he then proceeded to graduate from DeVry University with a Computer Technology Degree. He has played music all throughout Southeastern, WI and Northeastern, IL his entire life and is a very well-known and respected Musician. Outside of his music career, he shared his life with his beautiful children, grandchildren, siblings and nieces and nephews. He loved going to pumpkin farms and taking road trips to Florida. He also enjoyed taking his dogs to Lake Michigan to run around and learning more about music every chance he could. His children say that music brought him inner peace and joy in his daily life. He was not only an incredible musician, but also an amazing father with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor that was sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.