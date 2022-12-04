Gregory Simo

1955 – 2022
KENOSHA—Gregory “Sid” Simo, 67 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away suddenly, November 30, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.
Born on July 25, 1955, the son of the late Paul and Adelle (Barocca) Simo. He has been a self-taught guitarist since he was just 9 years old. He attended St. Joseph and Tremper High School. Following High School, he went on to travel with his band, Therica. After traveling with his band, he then proceeded to graduate from DeVry University with a Computer Technology Degree. He has played music all throughout Southeastern, WI and Northeastern, IL his entire life and is a very well-known and respected Musician. Outside of his music career, he shared his life with his beautiful children, grandchildren, siblings and nieces and nephews. He loved going to pumpkin farms and taking road trips to Florida. He also enjoyed taking his dogs to Lake Michigan to run around and learning more about music every chance he could. His children say that music brought him inner peace and joy in his daily life. He was not only an incredible musician, but also an amazing father with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor that was sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
Sid is survived by his three children, Stephanie Haley, Erin Simo, and Erik Simo; his grandchildren, LJ, Noah, Elijiah, Lincoln, Edison, and Graham; siblings, Patricia (Frank) Karabetsos, Paul (Nancy) Simo, and Peter (Sharon) Simo; his nieces, Jennifer Karabetsos, Heather Harness, Renee Simo, Jodi (Simo) Davis, and Kelly Simo; his nephew, Nick Simo; and many other friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7117 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI at 11:00 a.m. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Safe Harbor Humane Society https://www.safeharborhumanesociety.org/.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Sid’s
Online Memorial Book at: