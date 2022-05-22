Oct. 15, 1937—May 16, 2022

Greta D. Menke, age 84, passed away at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kansas City, MO on October 15, 1937, she was the daughter of Jacob and Bernice (Rowe) Lundstrom. Greta was a graduate of Northwestern University and earned her bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Psychology. She started her career in Los Angeles as a Social Worker. After moving to Illinois, she discovered her love of teaching and furthered her education to become a certified teacher.

On October 8, 1960, she was united in marriage to David Menke in South Pasadena, CA.

Greta was an Elementary Teacher for Diamond Lake School District #76 for 30 years. Greta was a gifted teacher who impacted the lives of many students. She was still in contact with many of them.

Greta was the recipient of a Points of Light Award.

She was a member of the Wisconsin Mycological Society, Parkside Mycological Club, Nature Conservancy, SIERRA Club, NRA and Conservation Club of Kenosha County. She also was a member of Women’s and Children’s Horizons Board serving for 10 years and served on the Committee for fundraising of the KAC alongside her husband David. Greta volunteered as an advocate for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Victims for almost 20 years.

Greta enjoyed horseback riding, photography, gardening, traveling and cooking as well as spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, David of 62 years and her daughter, Elizabeth (Greg) Trotter.

In addition to her parents, Greta was preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob David Trotter.

Private funeral services honoring the life of Greta will be held in Nebraska.

The family would especially like to thank Michelle Bossong and her family for taking care of Greta and Dave. Her presence allowed my parents to stay in their home. In addition, the family would also like to thank Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Hospice and Home Instead for the excellent care that allowed mom to stay home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the sharing center and to Women & Children’s Horizons or your local animal shelter.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101