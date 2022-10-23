1940-2022

KNOXVILLE, TN—Guy J. LoCicero, age 82, of Knoxville, TN (formerly of Kenosha, WI), passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN.

He was born on June 30, 1940, in Kenosha, WI and was the son of the late Jasper and Theresa (Bisciglia) LoCicero. Guy attended local public schools, including McKinley Junior High School. He was a 1958 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On October 13, 1983, he married Nancy (Kieliszewski) Grissom at the former St. Casimir Catholic Church in Kenosha. They resided in Kenosha until June of 2003 when he and his wife Nancy relocated and retired in Knoxville, TN. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Kenosha.

While living in Kenosha, he was employed from 1969-1980 as a route driver for Pepsi-Cola Co. From 1980-2002 he was employed as a bus driver by the City of Kenosha Transit Dept., retiring in 2002. He was a member of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local #998. For over 50 years he was a First-Degree Honorary Life Member of Knights of Columbus Council #973 in Kenosha.

Guy is survived by his wife, Nancy; one daughter, Mary Lynn (Mark) Michalski; three step-daughters: Christine (Jeffrey) Bonnin, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Stoyer and ClaireAnne Collins; grandchildren include: Adam Martin and Nicole (Jake) Self; step-grandchildren: Kendall and Rebecca Bonnin, Andrew Grissom, Kyle and Ryan Collins; and three great-grandchildren: Kyler, Raylen and Alayah Self. Survivors also include three brothers: Richard (Betty Jo) LoCicero, Robert (Nana) LoCicero and Jay LoCicero.

In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by one grandson, Jonathan Martin; and one brother-in-law, the Rev. Jan M. Kieliszewski.

Visitation for Guy will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service following for family and friends. Private burial will be at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha.

