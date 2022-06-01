March 18, 1998 – May 26, 2022

KENOSHA – Hans George Larsen, age 24 years young, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a motorcycle accident on Thursday evening, May 26, 2022.

Hans was born in Kenosha on March 18, 1998 to George and Alba Larsen. A 2016 graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School, he went on to attend UW-Parkside. Hans was a charismatic sales associate at Palmen Motors, a position he was passionate about, where he made many friendships with his work family and customers.

A man of Christ, Hans was a lifetime member of New Life Lutheran Church, formerly known as Bethany. He was an all-round athlete – having won conference track at Shoreland and was an active member of Olympus Gym. He enjoyed motorcycles, boating and old-time muscle cars. Above all, Hans was all about his family. He was extremely close to his brothers and sister. He loved them dearly. Hans had an infectious smile and a kind personality that made this world a better place.

Surviving are his broken hearted family – dad and mom: George and Alba Larsen; brothers, Travis (Desiree) Larsen and Jens Larsen; sister, Talia Larsen; adored nephews and niece, Giovanni, Daniel and Nadia; beautiful fiance, Anahi Cruz; grandmothers, Joan Larsen and Angelita Santiago; many, many special aunts, uncles, cousins, work family, church family and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Hans was greeted in Heaven by his grandfathers, Warren Larsen and Margaro Santiago.

Services celebrating Hans’s life will be held at New Life Lutheran Church, 2100 75th Street in Kenosha, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the chapel of Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday evening June 3, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday June 4 from 10-11 a.m. In memory of Hans, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the unknown man and woman who assisted with resuscitation efforts and the Pleasant Prairie Police & Fire Departments for doing everything in their power in trying to save our beloved Hans. May God bless all of you!

