Harold D. Thurber

Sept. 2, 1942 - Jan. 22, 2023

KENOSHA - Harold D. Thurber, 80, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.

Born in Monroe Center, WI, on September 2, 1942 to the late James and Rose (Roach) Thurber. He moved to Kenosha in the 1950's where he attended local schools.

At a young age he worked in the fields on the family farm, and noticed the many cars traveling by with suitcases tied on top, going on vacations. He never forgot that and couldn't wait to begin his own travel adventures.

Harold met his wife, Gerrie at a dance when they were 11 & 12 years old. On June 29, 1963 they married and purchased the old family farm home & have resided there ever since.

He worked at AMC/Chrysler for 30 years, as a Health & Safety Representative. He was an avid reader - especially history and politics. Their traveling took them to National Parks, Battlefields, Museums, Historical Buildings, in the East, West, and Europe.

While working their full-time jobs, they opened their own business, "Apple Lane Antiques". When Harold retired, he joined his wife in running the antique shop. Their business lasted 40 years. One day, Harold asked Gerrie"How long do you want to keep WORKING?" That year they both retired after 59 years of fun!

He is survived by his wife, Gerrie; his sister, Nancy Senatore; his brother, Jack (Sylvia) Thurber; his sister-in-law, Carletta Wallenfang; his brothers-in-law, Bernard and Tom Cheney and 26 loving and caring nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Bob (Marie) Thurber; his brothers-in-law, Nolan Wallenfang, Richard Senatore and Dayton Cheney; his sisters-in-law, Gayle, Elaine and Barbara Cheney.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Joe Garretto, Dr. Malik Bandealy and the wonderful nurses and caring workers on Aurora Med-Surg 3, for all of their care and support over their many weeks of care. In addition, a special thanks to our close friends, Dale and Carolyn Jacobs and Judy and Gordie LaCombe.

Memorial services honoring Harold's life will be held privately.

