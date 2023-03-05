Harold H. Leiting

Apr. 21, 1929 - Feb. 12, 2023

BRISTOL - Harold H. Leiting, 93, passed away February 12, 2023 at Parkside Manor. He was born April 21, 1929 to Henry and Ida (Rasch) Leiting in Wilmot, Wisconsin. On April 21, 1950 Harold married the love of his life, Shirley Robinson, and they were married for 71 years prior to Shirley's passing in 2021.

Harold had retired from the Water Treatment Department of Pueblo West, Colorado. Harold was also proud to be part of the Volunteer Fire Department for Pueblo West. Along with Shirley, he owned and operated Shirley's Beauty Salon in Pleasant Prairie for many years. They also operated Lords and Ladies Hair Salon in West Pueblo, CO. He was a longtime member of Daysprings Valley Church in McMinville, TN, as well as serving as a mobile missionary for 17 years with the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program (MMAP). Harold also was a 4H General Leader with River Acres. Harold was a very skilled handyman and enjoyed spending time woodworking.

Harold is survived by his children: Sherry Polryfke and Randy (Keri) Leiting; daughter-in-law, Nancy Leiting; grandchildren: Kenneth Pokryfke, Connie (Thomas) Rowton, Steven Leiting, Katie Leiting, Doug Leiting, Robin (John) Sandoval, Keith (Nicky) Leiting, and Kevin (Amanda) Leiting; great-grandchildren: Micah, Broden, and Macee.

Harold was preceded in death by wife, Shirley; parents; and sons: Gary and Danny.

A memorial service for both Harold and Shirley will be held June 17, 2023. Please check back to www.Miller-Reesman.com for the venue and times closer to the date.