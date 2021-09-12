Aug. 17, 1951 — Sept. 6, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Harold “Hal” Clifford Dennison, age 70, of Corpus Christi,TX, peacefully at rest on September 6, 2021.

Beloved husband of Alice Dennison; loving father of Hunter, Chad, Luke and Alysha Stearman; dearest son of Joyce Maglio (late Don Maglio and late Clifford Dennison); wonderful brother of: (late Eric Dennison), Gary, Myra, Rena and Dora; amazing uncle of: Kyle, Keri, Sophie, Brett, Akiim, Pakii, and Leah.

Hal lived a big life. He was passionate about his career as a Real Estate Land Developer, an owner of American Land Development, LLC. He was fearless, strong-willed and had a never give-up attitude in pursuit of his dreams and what’s best for his family. He was a visionary, mentor, and has helped so many people and made their dreams come true. He left behind a positive impact on everyone he met.

He loved to travel the world. He loved the beach, especially the Caribbean. He was a big collector of Jade carvings and statues. He enjoyed reading Louis L’amour books. He was a problem-solver, always positive, and a great friend to so many.

To us, he was a legend.

Visitation starts at 1:00 p.m. and Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. will be Friday, October 1, 2021 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414.