1917—2020

Harold “Hal” Cruthers, 102 of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. He was born on September 20, 1917 in Memphis, TN. He was the son of the late Charles Preston Cruthers Sr. and Mary (Holiday) Cruthers.

He attended local schools in Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1935. On March 1, 1941 he married the love of his life Irene (Chovan) in Dubuque, IA.

Harold worked at Kenosha American Brass before and during WWII. He was employed as a carpenter and Mason before starting his own sanitation business that lasted 27 years. He then was employed at Gateway Technical institute until his retirement in 1981.

He played minor league and semi-professional baseball in his younger years including the Kenosha Red Sox that won the Wisconsin semi-pro championship in 1947.

Harold was a lifelong member of Friedens Ev. Lutheran Church. He loved woodworking oil painting, traveling and watching baseball, and above all spending time with his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.