March 25, 1928—Jan. 27, 2023

KENOSHA—Harold Russell Piehl, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, January 27, 2023 at his residence.

He was the last of seven children born to William C. and Mary M. (Bounsall) Piehl on March 25, 1928. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1945.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from March 1945 until December 1946. He proudly wore his Marine hat every day. In September of 2021, he went on the Honor Flight from Snap-On Tools with his son Eddie and had three fantastic days in Washington DC.

While working at Quaker Stretcher in July of 1949, he met Marcella Schweitzer. Six months later, on January 21, 1950 they were married at First Presbyterian Church on Roosevelt Road. They were married for 71 years until Marcy passed on August 12, 2021. He was proud to join his brother Ray Piehl and his wife Evelyn, his sister Dorothy and her husband Raymond Morgan who were also married for 71 years.

Harold worked at Quaker, then on December 13, 1951 went to work at Ladish Tri-Clover in Kenosha for over 35 years, retiring in 1986. He also worked for Mel Boehme’s City Service Gas Station. He umpired for the Little League program, high schools, city league and county teams all within the Kenosha area for over 20 years.

For over 60 years he attended almost every sporting event, band/choir concerts that his children and their families had. He traveled with the Band Boosters with Betty and went to Orlando, FL with his grandson Ryan’s Tremper baseball team. He coached his son’s softball teams and played too. He loved being asked to coach his two daughters fast pitch teams, which he truly enjoyed teaching and watching not only his daughters but all the girls as they became good fast-pitch players. He bowled for Hansmann Printing and Willkomm Mobil teams, winning a city team title with both. He also won three doubles titles with his son. He was a lifetime Cubs and Packers fan. Football was his favorite sport.

Harold has been a member of First Presbyterian Church for his entire life. He also was the custodian for the church for 40 years. He joined the Kenosha Moose Lodge in 1971 and became a 50-years lifetime member in 2021.

While recovering from his hip surgery, he learned how to make Marcy’s great chocolate chip cookies. He never let her make them again, always claiming his were the best.

Harold is survived by his three children: Eddie (Karla) Piehl, Nancy McGovern, Betty (Tim) Neu; five grandchildren: Keith (Shawna) McGovern, Kimberly (Mike) Rhodes, Katie (Justino) Diaz, Allyson Neu and Ryan (Caitlyn) Neu; his 15 great-grandchildren: Micah, Sierra, Tanner, Justin, Jacob, Lucas, Anthony, Alyssa, Austin, James, Mason, Tyler, Ashley, Edwin and Emerson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marcy, three brothers: George, Raymond and Kenneth, his three siters: Ruth Lucas, Gladys Fraher and Dorothy Morgan and his son-in-law, James McGovern.

The family would like to “Thank” Dr. James Bury and Dr. Brian Hettrick for their care for our father during his time of need. “Thanks” to Hospice Alliance for their quick response in helping the family through these times.

Funeral Services for Harold will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1803–83rd St. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 2, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church

